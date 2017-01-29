× Man arrested after overdosing on heroin in diaper aisle of Muncie Walmart

MUNCIE, Ind. – A man was arrested Thursday after police say he overdosed in the diaper aisle of a Muncie Walmart.

Officers were called to the store in the 4800 block of Clara Lane around 6 p.m. to investigate a report of an uncurious man.

When police arrived, they found Brett N. Henry, 25, surrounded by a crowd of people. Officers advised the crowd to make room and they began to attach AED pads on the man’s chest. EMS personnel arrived shortly after and began treating Henry.

When EMS personnel assessed Henry, they reportedly discovered a small plastic baggy with three gel caps containing an unknown whitish-grey powder. EMS then administered two doses of Narcan to Henry, which brought him back.

Officers identified a woman as Henry’s fiancé. She said Henry had previously had a drug problem, but didn’t know if he still used.

When asked about gel caps, police say Henry admitted it was heroin, which he crushed and snorted while in the Walmart restroom.

Henry was transported to Ball Memorial Hospital and later booked into the Delaware County Jail on a possession of heroin charge.