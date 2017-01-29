× McIntosh, Northwestern top Indiana 68-55

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Bryant McIntosh had 21 points and eight assists, leading surging Northwestern to a 68-55 victory over Indiana on Sunday.

The Wildcats (18-4, 7-2) held the Hoosiers to 32 percent shooting in their sixth consecutive victory. It’s their longest Big Ten win streak since the 1932-33 team matched a school record with seven in a row, and their 7-2 start in conference play is their best since the 1937-38 season.

Indiana (14-8, 4-5) committed 13 turnovers while playing without leading scorer James Blackmon Jr., who got hurt during Thursday night’s 90-60 loss at Michigan. The school announced Saturday the junior guard is out indefinitely with a lower leg injury.

Northwestern missed its first seven shots and fell behind 10-1 before grabbing control with a 20-2 run.

Thomas Bryant matched a career high with 23 points and also grabbed 12 rebounds for Indiana, which has split its last six games. Robert Johnson added 12 points on 4-for-13 shooting.