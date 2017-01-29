× Medical marijuana backers in Indiana take hope in bill hearing

INDIANAPOLIS — When an Indiana Senate committee heard testimony on a medical marijuana-related bill, some proponents saw a glimmer of hope.

The measure would create a pilot program for “hemp oil” derived from cannabis plants, a far cry from a comprehensive medical marijuana program. But to supporters it marks a significant shift after years of medical marijuana-related bills dying in the Senate.

The state is among the last to forbid even the use of such marijuana extracts low in THC and high in cannabidiol, CBD, which studies suggest may help reduce epileptic seizures.

One of SB15’s co-authors, Republican Sen. Blake Doriot, says he sees the value if it can help children who suffer from severe epilepsy. His son had seizures for about a year and a half as a child. He says it was “pure terror” and out of his control.