Purdue President Mitch Daniels calls Trump's immigration order 'bad idea'

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Purdue University President and former Gov. Mitch Daniels issued a statement Sunday, condemning President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Trump’s order banned the citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for at least the next 90 days. The order also stops the admission of all refugees for the next four months, and bans people fleeing war-torn Syria indefinitely.

Daniels says the order is a bad idea and it was poorly implemented.

“I hope that he (Trump) will promptly revoke and rethink it,” said Daniels. “If the idea is to strengthen the protection of Americans against terrorism, there are many far better ways to achieve it.”

Purdue says it’s concerned for its approximately 100 students and 10 faculty members from the countries named in the executive order. But the university says it’s not aware of any students, staff or faculty members who have been left stranded outside the United States at this time.

The school says it cautions students, staff and faculty who appear to be affected by the executive order not to leave the United States until the Departments of State and Homeland Security issue new guidelines.

In addition, those who have concerns about the impact of the order may contact the Office of International Students and Scholars (iss@purdue.edu or 765-494-5770) or the Office of the Dean of Students for advice and support.