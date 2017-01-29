× Snow squalls this afternoon reducing visibility and slick travel conditions

Good Sunday morning! Temperatures will hold fairly steady today around 30 degrees.

Breezy northwesterly winds will keep wind chills in the teens and lower 20s all day.

Flurries are possible through midday with an isolated snow shower.

A disturbance moving in this afternoon will cause snow showers and snow squalls. Visibility will drop off quickly in any snow squalls with a quick .5″ possible.

The snow will taper off during the overnight hours as the disturbance moves out of the state. Snow accumulations up to an inch are possible through out Indiana.

Temperatures remain seasonal through the rest of the week with some sunshine returning Wednesday and Thursday.