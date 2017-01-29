Snow squalls this afternoon reducing visibility and slick travel conditions

Posted 5:04 AM, January 29, 2017, by
adi-latest-rpm-4km-12km-72hr

Good Sunday morning! Temperatures will hold fairly steady today around 30 degrees.

hot-zips-highs-2

Breezy northwesterly winds will keep wind chills in the teens and lower 20s all day.

latest-rpm-4k-central-indiana-feels-like

Flurries are possible through midday with an isolated snow shower.

adi-3-latest-rpm-4km-12km-72hr

A disturbance moving in this afternoon will cause snow showers and snow squalls. Visibility will drop off quickly in any snow squalls with a quick .5″ possible.

adi-latest-rpm-4km-12km-72hr

The snow will taper off during the overnight hours as the disturbance moves out of the state. Snow accumulations up to an inch are possible through out Indiana.

adi-2-latest-rpm-4km-12km-72hr

Temperatures remain seasonal through the rest of the week with some sunshine returning Wednesday and Thursday.

br-am-7-day-forecast-int

 