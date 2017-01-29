× Snowy Sunday ends with light accumulation; Coldest night in three weeks coming

SNOW SHOWERS DIMINISH

Scattered light snow and flurries continue to settle south and east late Sunday afternoon. Accumulation through the day has bee rather light. The NWS at Indianapolis has reported .1″ of snowfall after 9 straight hours of snow fall reports. Sporadic snow showers or bursts that temporarily coated the ground could lead to a few slicks spots especially on bridges and overpasses.

Passing flurries and a chance of a snow shower may linger through 10 PM before clearing later tonight.

LOW ON SNOW

To date Indianapolis has only received 6.5″ of snow fall for the entire season and only 1.6″ for the month of January, that’s only 20% the normal snowfall. Normally through the 29th of the month we’ve have 8.0″. Seasonal snowfall normally tops 15″. January 2017 ties for 17th least snowiest on record.

COLDEST NIGHT IN WEEKS

Remember the exceptionally warm weekend last weekend? That incredible January thaw? We’ve just concluded three straight days at or below freezing and overnight the temperature will lower into the teens – making Monday morning the coldest in three weeks! Along with a northwest breeze the wind chill early Monday may dip into the single digits by sunrise.