× Statewide Silver Alert cancelled after Shelbyville man is located

Update:

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department has cancelled the Silver Alert for Robert Bratton, 84. He has been located.

Previous Story:

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of an adult from Shelbyville, Indiana. Shelbyville, Indiana is located approximately 32 miles south-east of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Robert Bratton is an 84 year old white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 170 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Robert Bratton was last seen Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 8:00 pm in Shelbyville, Indiana, and is believed to be in danger.

He was last seen wearing a black fur winter hat, light weight khaki jacket, brown plaid shirt and khaki pants. Robert Bratton may be disoriented and require medical assistance. He is believed to be driving a Beige 2002 Buick Lesabre, with Indiana plate RNC848.

If you have any information on Rob Bratton, contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department by calling 317-398-6661 option 1or 911.