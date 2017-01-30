IMPD investigating fatal far east side shooting; suspect in custody
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are investigating a far east side shooting that killed a person Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to the incident near the intersection of 30th Street and Mithoefer Road at approximately 3:06 p.m.
Police say the shooting victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, but succumbed to their injuries. We’re told a person has been detained.
Aggravated Assault detectives are also responding to the scene.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.