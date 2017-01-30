Bubba’s 33 Fiesta Dip

2 cups Beef and Bean Mix*

1 cup shredded Cheddar-Jack cheese blend

Fresh Sliced Jalapenos (to taste)

1 cup Chunky Guacamole*

½ cup diced tomatoes

2 Tablespoons sliced black olives

Sour Cream

Tortilla Chips

Beef and Bean Mix:

1 lb Ground Beef

2 strips bacon, chopped fine

½ cup onions, diced fine

2 tsp minced garlic

1 TBS Chili Powder

1 cup prepared salsa (use your favorite)

1 can refried beans

1 chipotle pepper, chopped fine

Place ground beef and bacon in a large skillet over medium high heat and cook until beef is browned. Use a spoon to crumble as it cooks. Drain off excess fat. Place back on heat, add onions and garlic and cook 5 more minutes. Add remaining ingredients, heat through and simmer on low flame for 15 minutes. Use immediately or cool and reheat as needed.

Chunky Guacamole:

2 Fresh Avocados, ripe

1 TBS Fresh Lime juice

½ tsp salt

2 TBS chopped fresh tomato

2 TBS chopped fresh red onion

1 TBS chopped fresh cilantro

Peel avocados and remove pit. Place avocados in a bowl with lime juice and salt and mash to a chunky consistency. Fold in tomatoes, onions and cilantro with a spatula. Use immediately or place in an airtight container and use within 1 day.

Directions:

Place warm Beef and Bean Mixture in bottom of 2 qt shallow casserole or baking pan

Top with cheese and Jalapeno slices, place under broiler until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Place guacamole in center of dish. Scatter tomatoes and olives around the guacamole.

Place a small scoop of sour cream on each side of the guacamole.

Serve with your favorite tortilla chips! (warm tortilla chips in a low oven for best flavor)

Notes: Easily serves 3-4 guests, you can double quantities and place in a larger dish to serve a larger crowd