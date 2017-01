× Delta US flights grounded due to “automation issues”

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Delta airlines says about 150 flights have been canceled, with more expected, following a systems outage Sunday.

At least two local Delta flights have been cancelled: DL 1575 Atlanta 5:45 am; and DL 877 Los Angeles 10:45 am.

Delta flights have started taking off again and a ground stop has been lifted. The airline says a waiver has been issued for travel that was scheduled for yesterday and today, for re-booking by Feb. 3.