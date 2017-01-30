Early sunshine and seasonal temperatures; wintry mix possible tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skies are clearing, temperatures are falling and the snow from the overnight has come to an end! Expect some slick roads this morning, along with a big dose of sunshine at sunrise. A dry afternoon ahead with clouds slowly increasing, while temperatures return to near normal levels.

A warm front will be lifting through the state late today. This will bring an increase in clouds and the possibility of a light wintry mix. We could see some sleet, snow and/or rain in spots, especially from points just north of Indianapolis. Temperatures will steadily climb overnight and into tomorrow, so most roads should be manageable. The rest of the workweek, looks cold and mainly dry.