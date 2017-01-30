× Erratic driving leads to arrest of 2 people, discovery of material used to counterfeit money

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – A sheriff’s deputy noticed a car making several abrupt lane changes, leading to the arrest of two people and the discovery of materials used to counterfeit money.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Deputy Leah Burton was going southbound on I-65 when she saw a vehicle with out-of-state plates make several lane changes without signaling.

Burton initiated a traffic stop near Exit 68, and the car stopped on the bridge south of the exit. The driver identified himself and told the deputy that the car was a rental.

A female passenger exhibited signs of being under the influence, police said. The woman, identified as 20-year-old Chastity Martin of Indianapolis, had an outstanding warrant out of Hendricks County.

A K-9 unit from the Columbus Police Department arrived and made a positive alert of drugs and drug-related items inside the car. A search turned up uncut money, a printer, printing ink, several checkbooks and cash. Some of the items are commonly used to counterfeit money, police said.

Investigators with the Joint Narcotics Team were also called to assist in the investigation. Police discovered the name on the checkbooks didn’t match the name of the driver, who had provided police with a fake name.

Police then identified the driver as 35-year-old David Young of Indianapolis. He was arrested on multiple charges, including fraud, possession of a legend drug, identity deception, possession of marijuana, false informing and possession of paraphernalia.

Police arrested Martin on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia and false informing. Both were taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.