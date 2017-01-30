FedEx backs driver who stopped protesters from burning American Flag in Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa — A FedEx driver is receiving national attention after he stepped in to stop a group of flag burners in Iowa City.

A group of protesters were seen setting fire to the American flag along the pedestrian mall. People passing by confronted them, and a FedEx driver even took away one of the flags, as seen in this viral video from the Iowa City Press Citizen.

Happening now: a confrontation on the ped mall as people burn an American flag as protest. pic.twitter.com/aPkMdls6oQ — Stephen GruberMiller (@sgrubermiller) January 26, 2017

The FedEx employee then returned with a fire extinguisher and sprayed it at the other protestors trying to light a flag on fire.

Photos of protesters burning American flags on the ped mall. pic.twitter.com/84F7wzdmUB — Stephen GruberMiller (@sgrubermiller) January 26, 2017

The protestors told the paper they were protesting racial and social injustice. Two of the demonstrators, Kelli Ebensberger and Paul Osgerby, were cited by police for open burning

WHO spoke with Matt Uhrin, the FedEx driver seen in the viral video who has been receiving national praise for his actions.

“I don’t feel like I deserve the praise, I never wanted it. It’s humbling, you know, it is. It really hurts when you see [the flag] disgraced,” Uhrin told WHO.

There were concerns that he wouldn’t be able to keep his job, but FedEx says he will remain employed with the company.