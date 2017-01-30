× I-65 closures expected in Johnson County this week

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind.—The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to close right and center lanes of southbound Interstate 65 approaching State Road 44’s overpass at the Franklin exit on Tuesday (JANUARY 31). INDOT’s contractor will install an asphalt wedge to improve the pavement transition at the bridge approach near mile marker 90.0—weather permitting—beginning at 9 a.m.

Southbound I-65’s left lane will remain open to traffic with speeds reduced to 45 mph.

INDOT officials anticipate opening the center lane as soon as work there has been completed. All southbound I-65 lanes should be open to traffic by 3 p.m.