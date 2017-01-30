× IMPD investigating fatal far east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are investigating a far east side shooting that killed a man Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the incident near the intersection of 30th Street and Mithoefer Road at approximately 3:06 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the male victim in a parking lot, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers say the shooting victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in extremely critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

We’re told a person was detained at the scene, but police have not said if that person faces charges.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477(TIPS) or 800-222-8477(TIPS).