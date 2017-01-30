Indiana AG offers warning on avoiding scams as tax season kicks off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Tax season is officially underway. Last week the IRS began accepting electronic tax returns. That also means it’s the busiest time of year for tax fraud.

Answering her phone, an Indianapolis woman is told the man of the other end is with the IRS and she owed the government $3,700.

“I just was scared and didn’t know what to do,” said attempted tax fraud victim Elvria Uscanga.

The caller told Elvria to go to the ATM and get some cash for a down payment or she would go to jail.

“He told me go to the bank and take out 500 dollars so I did,” said Uscanga.

Elvira admits she did withdraw some money, but at the last second she called police and avoided falling victim.

“I talked to the lady from 911 and she told me to turn around,” said Uscanga.

Uscanga certainly isn’t alone. In 2015 the Indiana attorney general’s office took 652 reports of tax fraud involving identity theft and 3,553 complaints of IRS impersonations.

In 2016, the number of identity theft cases went down to 234, but false IRS complaints increased to 3,751.

“There are people out there who will take advantage, so if it looks strange contact someone and find out,” said Indiana attorney general Curtis Hill.

Hill says the real IRS doesn’t make phone calls and filing a tax return as early as possible is good way to avoid falling victim to scammers.

“That way if you’ve got your information in and you get a phone call you’re already ahead of the game. You know what’s going on,” said Hill.

“I hope others don’t fall into the same situation as me, because it is really scary,” said Uscanga.

If people have been contacted by a potential scam artist they’re advised to write down the phone number and file a complaint with either the AG or their local police department.