Indianapolis man accused of domestic terroism now facing federal charge

GREENWOOD, Ind. – An Indianapolis man accused of domestic terrorism is now being charged by federal investigators.

According to an affidavit, 31-year-old Christopher Byrne is facing a federal charge for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

In August 2016, a Greenwood police officer pulled over Byrne after seeing him “driving suspiciously” around the parking lot at the Greenwood Park Mall. He reportedly refused to identify himself, claiming he was a “sovereign national.”

Byrne was taken into custody after officers discovered he was a habitual traffic violator. During a search of his vehicle, investigators found a Ruger 10-22 rifle with 100 rounds of ammunition with a scope and homemade suppressor attached. They also found water bottles filled with bleach and ammonia, which form a toxic gas if mixed together.

New information in this case came to light earlier this month, specifically that Byrne had used Google Maps to research the home address of the judge handling a 2015 case against him. This led to the appointment of a new judge.

Byrne has pleaded guilty to carrying a handgun without a license and being a habitual traffic violator in connection with the 2015 case. He’s currently awaiting sentencing.

The federal investigation into the August 2016 arrest is ongoing, according to the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office.