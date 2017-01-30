× Indiana’s average gas price is second-lowest in U.S.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio is beginning this week with the lowest average gas prices in the country, but Indiana is just a penny behind making them the second lowest.

The state average for a gallon of regular gas in Ohio was $2.02 in Monday’s survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. Ohio edged out neighboring Indiana by a penny to claim the lowest average. Indiana’s average gas price is $2.03.

Prices in Indiana have dropped from an average of $2.34 a month ago and $2.12 last week. But they haven’t fallen enough to match the state average at this time last year, which was around $1.64.

The national average was $2.27 on Monday, down a few pennies from a month earlier but higher than the average of $1.80 a year ago.

AAA says increases in U.S. oil production contributed to gas price decreases in recent weeks.