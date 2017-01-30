× “Out of gas” call ends in arrest of Indianapolis couple on interstate

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man and woman were arrested late Friday evening after the stolen truck they were driving broke down on I-69. Just before midnight, Trooper Jason Girt responded to a report of a disabled Dodge Pickup on I-69 south bound near State Road 38.

Upon arriving Girt found a male driver and a female passenger, who said their truck was out of gas. Girt agreed to take then to a nearby station, but after doing some further investigation, found that truck they had been driving was reported stolen from Cloverdale, Indiana earlier in the week.

Both the man and woman had no ID in their possession and were later identified as Michael Arthur, age 37, and Shaanna Howell, age 36, both of Indianapolis. Both were placed in the Madison County Jail for Theft of a Vehicle, a Level 6 Felony. In addition, Howell was found to be wanted on warrants out of Vigo County and Marion County for undisclosed crimes.