14-year-old dies after being shot near Popeyes on near northwest side

Posted 7:38 PM, January 30, 2017, by , Updated at 08:16PM, January 30, 2017
Scene of shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are investigating a near northwest side shooting that killed a 14-year-old Monday night.

Police were called to the scene in the 3000 block of west 16th Street just after 7 p.m.

Police tell FOX59 that the teenage victim was found near a Popeyes restaurant and was then transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

