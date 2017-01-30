× 14-year-old dies after being shot near Popeyes on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are investigating a near northwest side shooting that killed a 14-year-old Monday night.

Police were called to the scene in the 3000 block of west 16th Street just after 7 p.m.

Police tell FOX59 that the teenage victim was found near a Popeyes restaurant and was then transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

#IMPDNOW: 14-year-old juvenile has passed after being shot in parking lot in 3000 blk of 16th St pic.twitter.com/Rf7uaGW1qZ — IMPD (@IMPD_News) January 31, 2017

We have a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.