14-year-old dies after being shot near Popeyes on near northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are investigating a near northwest side shooting that killed a 14-year-old Monday night.
Police were called to the scene in the 3000 block of west 16th Street just after 7 p.m.
Police tell FOX59 that the teenage victim was found near a Popeyes restaurant and was then transported to Eskenazi Hospital.
