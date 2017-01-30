× Police: Man fought officers, tried to bite police after making up report about active shooter

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Police in Columbus arrested a man who falsely reported an active shooter at a Columbus gas station.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1600 block of Central Avenue after someone reported an active shooter with multiple people wounded. Officers didn’t see anything out of the ordinary or hear any gunshots when they arrived.

Police went inside the gas station, where they found 26-year-old Joshua B. Stam holding a phone. Officers asked Stam about the active shooter, but he claimed they were not police officers and pulled the police radio and body camera off an officer’s uniform.

Police eventually forced Stam to the ground. He struck one of the officers in the left side of the head and tried to bite other officers, police said. Officers utilized a Taser to neutralize Stam and took him into custody.

He was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital before being booked at the Bartholomew County Jail on several charges, including possession of a legend drug injection device, false reporting, resisting law enforcement and battery on a law enforcement officer.