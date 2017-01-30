× Small fire strikes Brownsburg Bowl

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A small fire at the Bulldog Sports Bar and Brownsburg Bowl building caused minor damage early Monday.

Fire units were called about 12:30 a.m. to the building located at 18 Whittington Dr. on the north end of Brownsburg. They found a small, smokey fire in an exterior room at the front of the building. That room is used as a smoker’s patio, according to a fire department news release.

The building housed three operations: a bowling alley on one side, a bar, and a dance center. The fire was contained to the designated smoking area, which was doused by the building’s emergency sprinkler system. There was no water damage in the main building, according to investigators.

The businesses were closed for the evening, and a check by authorities found no one inside the building. No one was injured.