× Snow is in the forecast this week for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Monday afternoon! We had sunshine out there this morning along with the coldest weather we’ve had in three weeks! Temperatures dropped to the mid-teens in Indy, the coldest morning since January 8.

Tonight I’m tracking snow showers across north-central and northeastern Indiana. Places like Monticello, Peru, Kokomo and Muncie look to have a chance of snow this afternoon and evening. This part of the state will have the best chance of snow through the day on Tuesday as well.

A cloudy sky will prevail overnight in Indy with gusty west, southwest winds as high as 25 mph. Temperatures will rise slightly to the mid-30s by Tuesday morning. A few flurries or sprinkles can’t be ruled out Tuesday during the day with the best chance of snow to the north and east of the city. Gusts to 30 mph are expected.

Wednesday will bring a rain and snow mix to central Indiana, including Indianapolis as a trough of low pressure pushes across the region. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Dry conditions will prevail on Groundhog Day Thursday and Friday. Another storm system looks to affect the area over the weekend with a rain and snow mix on Sunday. Stay tuned! –Danielle Dozier