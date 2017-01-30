WATCH LIVE: Spicer to give first White House briefing since Trump’s executive order and travel ban

Posted 1:21 PM, January 30, 2017, by , Updated at 01:31PM, January 30, 2017

WASHINGTON – White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer will give a briefing today and take questions from the press outlining the actions of President Donald Trump’s administration.

This is the first press conference since Trump signed an executive order on Friday night banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for the next 90 days and suspending the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

The immigration ban caused confusion and uncertainty and sparked nationwide protests.