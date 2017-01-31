× Extra security at HSE, Fishers high schools Tuesday after Instagram threat

FISHERS, Ind. – Hamilton Southeastern Schools will increase security in response to a threat made on social media.

The Instagram threat was posted on screen at an off-campus HSE High School Young Life event Monday night. In a message to parents and staff, the school said the Instagram post alluded to “an act of school violence.” Several volunteers saw the message and reported it to Fishers Police and school administrators.

The school has identified the individuals involved. After investigating the message, Fishers police determined there was no evidence of a “credible threat.”

Still, officers from the Fishers Police Department will be on school grounds Tuesday at Hamilton Southeastern High School and Fishers High School as a precaution.