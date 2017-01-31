WATCH LIVE: Mayor Joe Hogsett announces location of new criminal justice complex

Get a Valentine’s Day delivery from Blue the Indianapolis Colts mascot

Posted 10:10 AM, January 31, 2017

This February, the Indianapolis Colts mascot, Blue, is teaming up with Meijer and Tyler Mason Salon and Spa to offer fans a unique Valentine’s Day gift for the special someone in their life. Through a personalized surprise visit from Blue that includes confetti, flowers, chocolates, a $50 gift card from Tyler Mason Salon and Spa, and a copy of Blue’s book, individuals can give their sweetheart a Valentine’s Day they will remember forever.

Individuals who are interested in booking Cupid Blue for a Valentine can visit www.colts.com/blue and submit a request online or call 317-808-5264. Deliveries are available February 9, 10, 13 and 14.

WHAT:           Blue’s Valentine’s Day Deliveries

WHEN:           Reservation being accepted online for deliveries on February 9, 10, 13 & 14, 2017

COST:             $150 (Includes visit from Blue, confetti, flowers, chocolates and Colts gear)

INFO:             www.colts.com/blue