Get a Valentine’s Day delivery from Blue the Indianapolis Colts mascot

This February, the Indianapolis Colts mascot, Blue, is teaming up with Meijer and Tyler Mason Salon and Spa to offer fans a unique Valentine’s Day gift for the special someone in their life. Through a personalized surprise visit from Blue that includes confetti, flowers, chocolates, a $50 gift card from Tyler Mason Salon and Spa, and a copy of Blue’s book, individuals can give their sweetheart a Valentine’s Day they will remember forever.

Individuals who are interested in booking Cupid Blue for a Valentine can visit www.colts.com/blue and submit a request online or call 317-808-5264. Deliveries are available February 9, 10, 13 and 14.

WHAT: Blue’s Valentine’s Day Deliveries



WHEN: Reservation being accepted online for deliveries on February 9, 10, 13 & 14, 2017



COST: $150 (Includes visit from Blue, confetti, flowers, chocolates and Colts gear)



INFO: www.colts.com/blue