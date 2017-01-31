× Hoosier Lotto winning ticket set to expire

INDIANAPOLIS – Time is running out. A $4.5 million jackpot Hoosier Lotto winning ticket purchased in Indianapolis from the Aug. 17, 2016, drawing is set to expire. Do you have the winning ticket?

The ticket was purchased at Marsh Supermarket located at 1435 W. 86th St., Indianapolis and matched all 6 numbers. The Aug. 17, 2016, winning numbers are: 16-17-19-22-43-44.

The ticket holder has until 5 p.m. EST Feb. 13, 2017, to claim the winnings. The ticket holder should sign the back immediately and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions. The prize must be claimed at Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis.

All Hoosier Lottery draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

[source: Hoosier Lottery press release]