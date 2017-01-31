Human trafficking cases jump in Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The number of human trafficking cases reported in Indiana has jumped in the last year, according to new data released this week.

According to Polaris, data from the National Human Trafficking Hotline shows there were 53 reported cases of human trafficking in 2015. That number rose to 83 in 2016, with most of the cases identified as sex trafficking.

Advocates say although these numbers prove Indiana has a trafficking problem, their efforts to spread awareness are paying off. Last week, state police pulled over truck drivers and told them how to spot a trafficking victim.

"We've just got better attuned at knowing what to recognize, what questions to ask. So it's likely we're going to see those numbers increase as we get better," said Trisha Prickett, a therapist for Ascent 121.

Some red flags include unexplained items of value or cash or the victim is suddenly involved with someone much older and controlling.

The data also shows victims across the country are reaching out for help more. If you need help, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.