Indianapolis man throws knife at officer after police pursuit ends in crash

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after police say he threw a knife at an officer following a chase.

Plainfield police were originally dispatched to a report of “trouble with a person” at a BP gas station in the 300 block of E Main St. around 11:57 a.m.

Officers later spotted a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle at the gas station. When they attempted to stop the vehicle, it reportedly fled eastbound on E. Main St.

During a subsequent pursuit, the suspect vehicle struck the pursuing officer’s vehicle and another vehicle not involved in the pursuit.

Police say the David Cross, of Indianapolis, exited the suspect vehicle and threw a knife at one of the officers. He then reportedly got back in the vehicle and began to flee a second time.

Cross was later taken into custody without incident.