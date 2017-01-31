New bill would require insurance companies to offer coverage for fertility treatments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- One in eight women struggle with infertility. There's help available like in vitro fertilization, but not all families can afford the pricey services. A state representative has introduced a new bill to change that. And a local woman's public fertility fight helped inspire the measure.

Representative Robin Shackleford has introduced House Bill 1059. It would require insurance companies to at least offer coverage for fertility treatments.

"I've heard a lot of the stories where women have literally drained out their 401k. We need to see how we can level the playing field, help this service where everyone can afford it," Representative Shackleford said.

Cher Kimbrough and her partner Samuel are one of the local families who traveled out of state to get more affordable fertility treatments. 14,000 miles and $57,000 later the couple is expecting twins this summer five years after their journey began.

"I found the place in New York and it was $4,000. Right away I'm like what's the catch. $4,00 for the same thing they're charging 20 grand for in Indy," Cher said.

There was no catch. And although her story has a happy ending she wants to fight for other families here in Indiana who can't afford the treatments. So she and other women took their concerns to the statehouse where they got the attention of state Representative Shackleford.

"It's like we have to be equal here and if there's couples hurting and there's science available that can heal that hurt that science needs to be accessible for everyone," Cher said.

Representative Shackleford says the next step is to get constituents together with insurers to see if the two sides can come to a consensus before the bill is heard by the house insurance committee.