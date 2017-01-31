× New downtown apartment construction to affect traffic along Pennsylvania Street next week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Construction at the former site of the Indianapolis Star building at Pennsylvania and New York has been well underway for the last couple of months with the construction of the new nine story The Park at Pulliam Square apartments and offices.

While traffic has been unaffected by the current construction in the area, that is about to change next week along Pennsylvania Street.

Starting Monday, February 6th, and going thru Friday, February 17th, the following parts of Pennsylvania will either be closed or restricted between North and New York.

Full shutdown of N. Pennsylvania Street from E. Vermont Street to E. New York Street (Bike Lane included)

Traffic Reduced to two lanes from E. North St. to E. Michigan Street. (Local traffic only)

The shutdown of the street will include nighttime hours.

Uniformed officers will be on site throughout the day to assist in direction of traffic.

Drivers will be encouraged to utilize either Meridian Street or Delaware St as best north/south alternate routes along with Michigan and New York Street for best east/west alternate routes.