No injuries reported after plane makes emergency landing on US 31 in Kokomo

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind.– An airplane made an emergency landing Tuesday on U.S. 31 in Howard County.

The plane landed in the southbound lanes of U.S. 31, just north of County Road 300 South, around noon. Drivers should avoid the area for the time being.

Police said the pilot took off from Brownsburg and experienced trouble in the air, forcing the landing. The plane was not damaged.

No injuries were reported, according to Howard County EMA Director Janice Hart. Kokomo Police are investigating and the FAA has been called.

