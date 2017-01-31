× Police investigating report of shots fired during morning disturbance

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police were investigating whether shots were fired during a disturbance Tuesday morning.

IMPD officers were called to Tacoma Avenue and 10th Street in response to the disturbance. A mother contacted officers after receiving a disturbing call from her son.

Dispatchers initially said officers reported hearing a gunshot during the incident. However, police later said it wasn’t clear if any shots were fired.

A person was detained after the disturbance, police said. Investigators said the man has a history of mental illness.

Dispatchers said no one was hurt.