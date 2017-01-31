× Trump administration to allow 872 ‘hardship’ case refugees into U.S. despite ban

WASHINGTON — A senior U.S. official says 872 refugees will be allowed into the United States this week despite the Trump administration executive order suspending the U.S. refugees program.

Kevin McAleenan, acting commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, said these refugees would be granted waivers.

He said that was allowed for under the order, in instances where refugees were ready for travel and stopping them would cause “undue hardship.”