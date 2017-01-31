Trump administration to allow 872 ‘hardship’ case refugees into U.S. despite ban

People march in lower Manhattan to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's new immigration policies on January 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — A senior U.S. official says 872 refugees will be allowed into the United States this week despite the Trump administration executive order suspending the U.S. refugees program.

Kevin McAleenan, acting commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, said these refugees would be granted waivers.

He said that was allowed for under the order, in instances where refugees were ready for travel and stopping them would cause “undue hardship.”