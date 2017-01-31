× Two men overdose in the back of Franklin squad cars, police say

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Two men in police custody were revived after they overdosed in the back of two different Franklin squad cars.

The incident occurred on Monday when officers pulled four people over in a white van just before 1 a.m. on West Adams Street near North Main Street.

As the officer was getting the driver’s information, one of the passengers exited the vehicle and took off running west on Adams Street.

An officer caught up with the suspect, later identified as Carl Conner, when he fell in the middle of the road at Jackson Street just north of King Street. He was taken into custody and placed in the back of a squad car.

A second suspect, later identified as Shane Green, also fled the scene on foot.

Police caught up with Green on the east side of North Main Street when he got tired of running. Green was also taken into custody and placed in a squad car.

As Conner was being transported back to the van, he told the officer that he was experiencing an overdose. The officer asked what he was overdosing on, and Conner replied “dope.” Conner later stated that dope was heroin. The officer stopped the car and administered Narcan to him.

He was then transported by ambulance to Johnson Memorial Hospital.

Another officer transported Green back to the van in a separate squad car. Green told the officer that he ate heroin, Molly (MDMA), Spice, four grams of meth, and weed, and he was overdosing.

The officer called medics to the scene, and they tended to Green. He was transported by ambulance to Johnson Memorial Hospital.

After being discharged from the hospital, Green was transported to the Johnson County Jail. A short time later, Conner was discharged and transported to the Johnson County Jail where he was remanded into their custody for the new charges as well as a warrant from Johnson County and a warrant from Marion County.