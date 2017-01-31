× Whiteland police locate missing 11-year-old girl

Update: Police say the missing 11-year-old girl has been found safe. We have removed her name and picture from this story since she is a juvenile.

WHITELAND, Ind. – Whiteland police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen Tuesday morning.

Police say she was last seen in the Meadow Creek subdivision around 10: 30 a.m.

She was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, blue jeans, and purple shoes.

Police say she is not believed to be in danger, and her destination is unknown. If you see her, police ask that you call 911 immediately.