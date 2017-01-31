Windy end to January, as temperatures tumble in the days ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A "milder" start to our last day of January, as southwest winds remain steady and mostly cloudy skies remain dry! A rapidly moving low over the Great Lakes will continue to skirt east, just missing our area and keeping our temperatures up and a large chunk of the state dry! Here is your breakdown today:

There will be a gradual pullback in our temperatures in the days ahead, as we slip back below afternoon averages to begin a new month. Moisture continues to lack, so no big snow storms on the horizon, even under the colder air.