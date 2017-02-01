A new disposable, wearable device offers hope to type 2 diabetics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No one likes getting shots. Especially the 26 million Americans with Type 2 diabetes. They typically have to give themselves up to 28 insulin injections a week. But now, a first-of-its-kind device is changing that.

Valeritas recently received FDA clearance for the only wearable, disposable insulin delivery device in the world. The V-Go is worn on the skin, under clothing and measures just 2 inches long (about the size of a tic-tac). The user fills it with insulin, sticks it their stomach or arm and then clicks it for a steady flow of insulin throughout the day.

After 24 hours the device it thrown away, replaced by a new one. This allows people with Type 2 diabetes to discretely give themselves insulin, clicking the device hidden under their clothing. It also means just once a day instead of a couple dozen injections every week.

Type 2 is the most common form of diabetes affecting 95% of those who have it. With Type 2 the body doesn’t produce enough insulin, or use it properly. This cutting-edge delivery device could be a game-changer in the ever-expanding diabetes world.

The V-Go Disposable Insulin Delivery Device