Firefighters investigating near west side garage fire as arson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Investigators with the Indianapolis Fire Department believe a garage fire on the near west side was intentionally set Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the fire in the 100 block of North Traub Ave. around 4:06 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found flames and smoke showing from the detached garage, which had been converted into a living space.

Firefighters started an offensive attack and had the fire under control by 4:22 p.m.

IFD says crews have responded to fires at the garage multiple times. No one was home at the time of this incident.

Neighbors told firefighters that a bearded white male in his 50s was to blame for the repeated fires.

Fire officials say no one was injured in this blaze that caused an estimated $12,000.