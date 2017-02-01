× Groundhog Day will bring sunshine and cold weather

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Wednesday afternoon! We saw a rain and snow mix in spots early this morning, mainly along the I-70 corridor. The radar remains quiet this afternoon and we’re expecting dry conditions overnight. A cold front will move in tonight and bring a northwest breeze and temperatures in the low 20s.

Groundhog Day is Thursday and we look to see a mostly sunny sky in central Indiana. According to folklore, if the groundhog sees his shadow, we’ll see six more weeks of winter. Highs on Thursday will be near freezing.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the teens to start the day and near 30 degrees in the afternoon. We’ll continue with dry conditions into the first part of the weekend as high pressure builds in.

Superbowl Sunday will bring a chance of a rain or snow mix early in the morning as temperatures start out in the low 30s. However, moisture is looking rather limited with this next weather system so I’m not expecting much precipitation at this point. Temperatures will climb to the low 40s Sunday afternoon.

Next week’s weather pattern will be a bit more active as a series of fronts move through the region. Showers will be possible next Monday with rain and thunderstorms likely on Tuesday. Colder air looks to filter in Wednesday with a chance of snow. –Danielle Dozier