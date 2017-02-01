× IMPD investigating after 16-year-old is shot twice outside east side Family Dollar

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating the shooting of a 16-year-old outside of a Family Dollar on the city’s east side.

Police say the teen was shot twice near the intersection of 22nd Street and Arlington Ave. around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers tell FOX59 the victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. We’re told the teen will need surgery.

This incident follows Monday’s fatal shooting of another teen, 14-year-old Anthony Lee Hughes Jr., outside a Popeyes restaurant on the near northwest side.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.