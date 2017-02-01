× Indiana lawmakers support bill creating scratch-off game to help homeless veterans

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana lawmakers introduce new bill that would create a scratch-off game to benefit homeless Hoosier veterans.

Senate Bill 517 would require the Indiana State Lottery Commission to adopt rules to establish a scratch-off game to benefit Indiana veterans.

Residents could purchase the tickets for $1 or $5, and profits on the sale of tickets would go to a fund that would distribute money into the veterans homelessness assistance fund.

The money would create programs focused on veteran programs including mental health, drug addiction, housing and job training assistance.

The bill was authored by Senator Ron Alting (R), Senator Michael Delph (R), and Senator James Merritt (R).