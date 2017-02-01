× Indianapolis man arrested for allegedly robbing east side CVS at gunpoint

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was arrested Monday for the armed robbery of an east side CVS.

IMPD officers responded to the robbery in the 1000 block of North Arlington Ave. around 3:30 a.m.

Employees told police the robber, later identified as 27-year-old Willis Thomas, entered the store with a gun, ordered them to the front of the store and fired a total of three shots into two cash registers. Both registers opened and Thomas reportedly stuffed his pockets with money and fled.

Acting on witness statements, officers went to an apartment in the 5900 block of East 12th Street, where they found Thomas, who matched the suspect’s description. He was taken into custody without incident.

Officers say they found a large amount of money and a glove inside Thomas’ backpack. They later found a gun, another glove and a trail of money a short distance away. Police also say Thomas matched the surveillance footage from the CVS.

Thomas is facing charges of criminal recklessness, kidnapping and robbery.