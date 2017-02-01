× INDOT kicks off 2017 ‘Paint the Plow’ Campaign

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced the kickoff of its 2017 Paint the Plow campaign, a community outreach program designed to promote safety and awareness of INDOT’s Winter Operations throughout the year.

INDOT will continue with the use of the snowplows during this winter season, but when snow operations are finished up in April, INDOT will take the plows off and clean and prime the blades. Those blades will then be dropped off at participating schools where students will paint them. INDOT will then pick up the 1,000-pound blades after a few months and put a clear coat over the painting.

In addition to being seen in full service mode during the winter weather months, the blades may be displayed at events within the school’s community to enhance public awareness, promote safety and foster greater appreciation of both INDOT and the school’s art program.

Schools wishing to participate in the Paint the Plow campaign can apply at the following link: http://www.in.gov/indot/3427.htm