Light morning rain and snow mix

Posted 4:37 AM, February 1, 2017, by
Good morning everyone!  A disturbance is moving through the area this morning sparking off some light precipitation. Temperatures are just above freezing so it is falling as a rain/snow mix.

The precipitation will taper off by midday with a cloudy afternoon. Temperatures are running slightly above normal, near 40 this afternoon.

Colder air arrives Thursday into the weekend so mornings start off in the teens and afternoons will be in the 30s. Precipitation chances return Sunday through Tuesday with a significant warming trend.

