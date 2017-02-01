× Marion County Republican fundraiser allows attendees to fire fully automatic machine guns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Marion County Republican Party will let Hoosier Republicans fire fully automatic machine guns as part of a fundraiser this month.

The fundraiser will take place on Feb. 21 from 6-8 p.m. at Indy Arms, located at 2550 East 55th Street. Attendees will be given the opportunity to shoot a variety of seven different automatic machine guns.

Paying $500 gets you into the basic shooter level. Participants will be able to fire an M16, AK-47, Tommy Gun and Mark 760. Two magazines of ammunition will be provided.

Those who pay $750 for the premium level will be able to shoot a Steyr Aug, HK MP5 and an HK53 in addition to the previously listed guns. Two magazines of ammunition will be provided.

First Lady Janet Holcomb will be a special guest at the event.

You can RSVP for the event by calling Connor Lynn at with the Marion County Republican Party at (317) 997-8587 or emailing him at Connor@indyrepublicans.com.