New pricing changes aimed at saving money begin at Children’s Museum

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – New pricing changes started on Wednesday at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis aimed at saving customer’s money.

The changes come in time for families planning for spring break.

The new Plan-Ahead Pricing means families can save up to 65 percent if they buy in advance. Tickets can be redeemed starting March 13.

Now prices range from $12-$35, and, on 42 days this year, prices are $16 or less.

Representatives say attendance has been record setting, and they want all families to be able to visit regardless of income.

“Every family, regardless of their economic situation can enjoy the wonder and excitement of The Children’s Museum,” said Lisa Townsend with The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. “It offers so many opportunities for children and families to learn together, to explore new worlds, to dig into science, to experience new cultures.”

