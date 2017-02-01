Pacers hold on to beat Magic 98-88 on the road

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — C.J. Miles scored 16 points, Glenn Robinson III added 14 and the Indiana Pacers held on to beat the Orlando Magic 98-88 on Wednesday night.

The Pacers used their smaller lineup and timely 3-point shooting to keep the struggling Magic from rallying. Orlando didn’t have an answer for Miles’ 3-point shooting, including a trey that pushed the lead to 96-88 in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. Orlando moved within five points a few times in the final period but could not come any closer.

Jeff Teague had 13 points and nine assists and was 8 for 9 from the free-throw line to join six Pacers in double figures. Serge Ibaka led five Magic players in double figures with 20 points.

The Pacers have defeated their former coach Frank Vogel four straight times this season and look like a team on the rise. They have won four straight to stay in the Eastern Conference playoff mix.