Party ends with stabbing; vehicle into nearby lake

INDIANAPOLIS — A party at a south side residence ended abruptly when a fight escalated into a stabbing, and a car drove into a pond.

About 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 1100 block of Lake Tree Place on a report of a person having been stabbed. According to investigators, a party at the home ended quickly when a fight broke out. A 30-year-old male was stabbed during the altercation, and is in serious condition at a local hospital.

The alleged attacker was identified and arrested by IMPD.

As witnesses were leaving the scene a car ended up in a nearby retention pond. Police say that no one was found inside the vehicle.