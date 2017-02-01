× Plane bound for Indianapolis makes emergency landing in Knoxville after bomb scare

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – An American Airlines flight bound from Charlotte to Indianapolis made an emergency landing Tuesday night in Knoxville, Tenn., after a bomb scare.

According to WVLT-TV in Knoxville, the pilots requested permission to land around 10 p.m. and asked for emergency crews to be on standby.

Flight 1804 was on its way to Indianapolis from Charlotte when it received what the airline described as a “non-credible” robocall threat. About 100 people were on the plane.

The plane landed safely. Crews didn’t find a bomb on the plane or any technical problems.

At one point, more than a dozen law enforcement agents and emergency crews were at the scene.

Some passengers spent the night in Knoxville. Others booked different flights to Indianapolis or back to Charlotte.

The plane was grounded overnight and expected to be returned to service on Wednesday. The direct flight from Knoxville to Indianapolis was scheduled to depart around 11:30 a.m.